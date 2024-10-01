Nirmala Sitharaman tells Arunachal Pradesh govt to adopt cluster development approach

ITANAGAR- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has advised the Arunachal Pradesh government to adopt ‘cluster development approach’ for enhancing productivity and competitiveness as well as capacity building of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the state.

Speaking at the credit outreach programme of the Finance Ministry, organized by SBI, here today, the Finance Minister urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to take up cluster development of the 20 GI identified products of the state by December this year so that these can be declared by the MSME Ministry and banks roped in to finance.

The Finance Minister said earlier it was very difficult for entrepreneurs to get a loan as banks wanted a guarantee.

Today, she said, all schemes launched by Modi do not require guarantee and banks will have to pay loans in a hassle-free process.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his response assured the union minister that the state government will immediately work on it and submit proposals by December this year.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the union minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for always standing by the state government in implementation of all welfare schemes like PM SVANidhi, Stand-Up India, PM Surya Ghar, PMEGP, NRLM-SHG, PM-MUDRA, Kisan Credit Card, etc.

Khandu said the state government is committed to successfully implement all the 17 credit-linked schemes of the Government of India along with similar flagship programmes initiated by the state government.

The Chief Minister appreciated banks like the SBI, NABARD, SIDBI, PNB and rural banks for extending loans to beneficiaries of all credit-linked schemes without much hassle, which, he said, has helped rural economy prosper.

He said the state government is focusing much on pushing SHGs to take benefit of these schemes and fortunately, SHGs, especially those run by women, are going good businesses across the state.