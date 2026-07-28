Nirjuli Police Bust Two-Wheeler Theft Racket, Four Arrested, 11 Stolen Vehicles Recovered

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough against a series of two-wheeler thefts in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Nirjuli Police have arrested four persons and apprehended two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), leading to the recovery of 11 stolen two-wheelers.

The action was taken in connection with Nirjuli Police Station Case No. 51/2026, registered under Sections 303(2) and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Monu Borah alias Durna Bora (31), Govind Nath (28), Khyoda Tako alias Pako (19) and Amit Doley (32). Police also apprehended two juveniles for their alleged involvement in the vehicle theft cases. As they are minors, their identities have not been disclosed in accordance with legal provisions.

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of ASP Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun, and Inspector Tadu Hassang, Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station.

To investigate the theft cases, police constituted two specialised teams. The first team was led by Lady Sub-Inspector Topi Josam and included Constables Hano Pai, Tana Bhud Tara, Yeshi Tsering and Tamin Rai. The second team, headed by Sub-Inspector Gopal Tok, comprised Constables Bomyi Passing, Tana Chakro and T. Bimpak.

According to police, the breakthrough was achieved through meticulous investigation, technical surveillance, intelligence gathering and coordinated field operations. These efforts enabled investigators to identify the suspects, apprehend those allegedly involved and recover the stolen motorcycles.

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Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr Nyelam Nega, appealed to the public to remain vigilant and adopt adequate safety measures while parking their vehicles, particularly during night hours, to reduce the risk of theft.

He also requested owners whose motorcycles have been reported missing or stolen in recent months to contact the SDPO Naharlagun or the Officer-in-Charge of Nirjuli Police Station with valid ownership documents to facilitate verification and identification of the recovered vehicles.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in other vehicle theft cases and to recover any additional stolen property.