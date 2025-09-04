Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

North East

GUWAHATI-  Nine teachers from the North East, including two from Arunachal Pradesh, have been selected for the National Teachers’ Award 2025, which will be conferred on Teachers’ Day, September 5, in New Delhi. This year, a total of 66 educators (45 from schools and 21 from higher education) will be honoured across India for their outstanding contributions to education.

From Assam, Mr. Debajit Ghosh of Namsang Tea Estate Model School has emerged as an inspiring figure. His innovative efforts, including a science exhibition in collaboration with ISRO (2023), drastically reduced absenteeism by sparking scientific curiosity.

He also spearheaded health interventions through the PM-POSHAN program, improving hemoglobin levels of 165 malnourished children. Under his guidance, HSLC pass percentages rose from 78% to 90%, and students began excelling in academics, sports, and cultural activities.

Expressing gratitude, Mr. Ghosh said, “From a school in Namsang Tea Estate on the Assam–Arunachal border to this national platform—it is truly a privilege.”

Other North East Awardees:

  1. Nang Ekthani Mounglang – Govt. Sec. School Pachin, Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh
  2. Peleno Petenilhu – John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema, Nagaland
  3. Koijam Machasana – Ghari Upper Primary School, Imphal West, Manipur
  4. Karma Tempo Ethenpa – PM Shri Mangan SSS, Mangan, Sikkim
  5. Heipor Uni Bang – K.B Memorial Secondary School Wapung, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya
  6. Bidisha Majumder – Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Gomati, Tripura
  7. Proshanto Kumar Saha – Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh
  8. Zoramdinthara – Mizoram University, Mizoram

The Ministry of Education noted that the awardees represent the spirit of innovation, resilience, and dedication, serving as role models in shaping the nation’s future.

