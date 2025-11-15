Nine Killed in Accidental Blast at Srinagar Police Station

SRINAGAR (Jammu & Kashmir): A devastating accidental explosion at Srinagar’s Nowgam Police Station late Friday night killed nine people, including police personnel and forensic experts, during a routine anti-terrorism inspection. The blast, which occurred around 11:20 PM on November 14, took place as teams were extracting samples from a massive cache of explosive materials seized days earlier from an alleged “white-collar” terror module in Faridabad, Haryana.

The confiscated materials—over 2,900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making components—were believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and a recent blast at Delhi’s Red Fort. Officials said the module involved radicalized working professionals and was being investigated for its propaganda operations, including JeM poster circulation in Srinagar.

CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies captured the intensity of the explosion. Several vehicles in the compound, and produced dense smoke clouds visible across the city. Residents up to 15 km away reported tremors strong enough to rattle windows and cause minor structural damage.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the site, battling flames and evacuating the injured as emergency workers navigated mangled debris and collapsed sections of the building. Hospitals across Srinagar, including SMHS Hospital, received more than 30 injured individuals, many in critical condition.

By early Saturday morning, the death toll had climbed to nine, including at least three officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, who visited the site with CRPF officials, described the incident as a tragic consequence of dealing with unstable explosive material.

“Owing to the unstable and sensitive nature of the recovery, it was being handled with utmost caution. However, an accidental explosion took place,” he said, urging the public not to engage in speculation. A high-level inquiry has been ordered to examine handling procedures, storage protocols, and any possible procedural lapses.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) echoed the preliminary assessment, confirming that the explosion appeared to be accidental and that central agencies were assisting the investigation. Authorities have since sealed the area for a detailed forensic sweep, with early reports indicating no signs of external sabotage.

This tragedy comes at a time of heightened alert following the Faridabad terror module bust, which revealed plans for coordinated attacks across India. Nowgam Police Station, which recently cracked cases involving JeM propaganda in Srinagar, had been at the forefront of counter-terror operations.

The incident has triggered widespread grief in Kashmir. Civil society voices and local leaders expressed condolences, with many calling for enhanced safety protocols for personnel handling hazardous materials. “J&K Police and the people of Kashmir have bravely confronted terrorism for decades.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry have extended support to affected families, promising compensation and long-term assistance.

As investigations continue and forensic teams sift through the wreckage, the tragedy stands as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in dismantling terror infrastructure. Srinagar, a region long accustomed to violence, once again finds itself mourning the lives lost in the line of duty.