NIMAS Director Meets Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR— Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports, ( NIMAS ) called on K. T. Parnaik at Lok Bhavan on Monday to discuss the institute’s ongoing activities and future plans.

During the meeting, Jamwal presented an overview of NIMAS’s training programmes, achievements and its vision to further strengthen its role as the state’s premier mountaineering institute.

The Governor, who recently visited the institute in Dirang, appreciated the quality of training infrastructure and commended the institute’s role in promoting adventure sports and developing skilled mountaineers.

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Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast and largely unexplored mountainous terrain, Parnaik encouraged NIMAS to undertake systematic expeditions to scale major peaks across the state. He suggested that mapping and developing accessible routes would help attract mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts from across the country.

The Governor also emphasised the importance of involving local youth in such initiatives, stating that participation in adventure activities can build confidence, resilience and a spirit of exploration.

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He further recommended expanding training programmes beyond mountaineering to include activities such as rafting, kayaking, mountain biking and skiing, thereby diversifying opportunities in adventure tourism.

Jamwal assured the Governor of NIMAS’s continued commitment to excellence and stated that the institute will work towards expanding its outreach, enhancing training standards and strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s position as a hub for adventure sports.