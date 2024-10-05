NID holds stakeholder meet for handicraft & handloom sector study in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the National Institute of Design ( NID ), Ahmedabad organized a maiden workshop-cum-stakeholder’s meet to study practice of indigenous handicraft and handloom sector of Arunachal Pradesh at the civil secretariat on Friday.

The study will also map women artisans by craft and do gap analysis in the sector for bringing in various interventions by the Government in skilling, market development etc.

The meet was also intended to enable the NID team to facilitate collaborative planning and effective resource mapping before embarking on the field study.

The workshop is a part of the first phase of case study project being implemented by NID which aims to have an understanding on preserving and promoting the local arts & crafts of Arunachal Pradesh and the livelihoods associated with it by bridging the skill gaps.

The workshop was inaugurated and chaired by Saugat Biswas, Commissioner Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The project is funded under the world bank initiative of SANKALP (Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) and facilitated by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India.

The NID Ahmedabad team led by Professor Neelima Hasija and Professor Shafique Afzal, member of textile design gave a detailed presentation on various activities, legacy and research projects carried out by NID across India in arts & crafts sector.

They also briefed the stakeholders on the various aspects of case study projects, need to critically identify and understand the crafts of a specific district and tribe, artisans and craftsmen involved in it, raw materials required, challenges and suggestions to overcome those challenges.

Discussions were also held on the the case study’s scope, field research methodology and the current challenges and aspirations of practicing communities and local entrepreneurs.

The participants of the workshop were officers and officials from various departments of Arunachal Pradesh including the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Textile and Handicrafts, Sericulture, Cooperatives, Women & Child Development, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission, NGOs, Producer’s Company engaged in arts & crafts, state museum, designers and entrepreneurs.

The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship had commissioned the National Institute of Design (NID) to conduct a gap analysis and develop a strategy for a project titled “Crafts and Vocations by ST/SC Women and Artisans of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The NID team will collect data on the current craft and vocation ecosystem through field study and offer actionable recommendations.