NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- A team of officials from the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC) and Regional Resource Centre-North East (RRC-NE), MoHFW, Govt. of India visited the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 9th to 14th July 2023. The national level team consisted of Dr. Siddharth Maurya, Dr. Musarrat Siddique, Dr. Diyva and Ms Vaishnavi.

The team called on the Secretary and Special Secretary (Health & FW), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. The importance of revamping the existing health cadres and creation of Public Health Management cadre was discussed.

The Secretary (H&FW) appraised the team on creation of State Task Force for the same in the state. The team also informed that the RRC-NE in collaboration with NHSRC, MoHFW, GoI will be organizing a “2-Day Regional Level Technical Support Workshop on Reform of Health Workforce Cadre in North Eastern States”, during the first week of August at Guwahati, Assam where Joint Secretary (Policy), and Executive Director (NHSRC), MoHFW, GoI will also be participating.

The main objective of the visiting team was to understand the present health system of the state and support the state government in the creation of different health cadres as per the mandates of NITI Aayog and National Health Policy 2017.

The team also visited various health facilities which include DH Ziro, DH Doimukh, CHC Yazali, UPHC Itafort and SC-HWC Siiro. The team interacted with the healthcare workers in these facilities.

The team also interacted with the members of Indian public Health Association- Arunachal Pradesh branch (IPHA-AP), state and district level officers and officials of National Health Mission and the Directorate of Medical Education.