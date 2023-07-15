ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

The main objective of the visiting team was to understand the present health system of the state...........

Last Updated: July 15, 2023
1 minute read
NHSRC Team from the Centre visits Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-  A team of officials from the National Health System Resource Centre (NHSRC) and Regional Resource Centre-North East (RRC-NE), MoHFW, Govt. of India visited the state of Arunachal Pradesh from 9th to 14th July 2023. The national level team consisted of Dr. Siddharth Maurya, Dr. Musarrat Siddique, Dr. Diyva and Ms Vaishnavi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team called on the Secretary and Special Secretary (Health & FW), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. The importance of revamping the existing health cadres and creation of Public Health Management cadre was discussed.

Coconut Oil helps in Reducing Fats from Body

The Secretary (H&FW) appraised the team on creation of State Task Force for the same in the state. The team also informed that the RRC-NE in collaboration with NHSRC, MoHFW, GoI will be organizing a “2-Day Regional Level Technical Support Workshop on Reform of Health Workforce Cadre in North Eastern States”, during the first week of August at Guwahati, Assam where Joint Secretary (Policy), and Executive Director (NHSRC), MoHFW, GoI will also be participating.

Related Articles

The main objective of the visiting team was to understand the present health system of the state and support the state government in the creation of different health cadres as per the mandates of NITI Aayog and National Health Policy 2017.

Eat strawberry and save yourself from Blood pressure

The team also visited various health facilities which include DH Ziro, DH Doimukh, CHC Yazali, UPHC Itafort and SC-HWC Siiro. The team interacted with the healthcare workers in these facilities.

The team also interacted with the members of Indian public Health Association- Arunachal Pradesh branch (IPHA-AP), state and district level officers and officials of National Health Mission and the Directorate of Medical Education.

Tags
Last Updated: July 15, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Banned tobacco products seized, shopkeepers fined in Hapoli

Arunachal: Banned tobacco products seized, shopkeepers fined in Hapoli

Arunachal: Maiden DCDC meeting envisages strengthening cooperative movement at Ziro

Arunachal: Maiden DCDC meeting envisages strengthening cooperative movement at Ziro

Arunachal: preliminary meeting on proposed visit of Dalai Lama to Tawang

Arunachal: preliminary meeting on proposed visit of Dalai Lama to Tawang

Arunachal: Mass Social Service carried out at Ziro township

Arunachal: Mass Social Service carried out at Ziro township

Arunachal: Governor visits ‘LOKAL’- Craft Centre, Kampu Hollen Orphanage at Seppa

Arunachal: Governor visits ‘LOKAL’- Craft Centre, Kampu Hollen Orphanage at Seppa

Arunachal: Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung

Arunachal: Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung

Arunachal: Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative partners with Tani Riders

Arunachal: Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative partners with Tani Riders

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), during his two-day tour to East Kameng District interacted with officers and security forces personnel

Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of the security forces

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button