ZIRO- The Special Rapporteur of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted a field visit to three major child welfare and educational institutions across the Ziro Valley on Wednesday to assess the implementation of services related to child nutrition, protection, residential care and education in Lower Subansiri district.

The visit aimed to gain a ground-level understanding of how government-supported welfare services are functioning and whether children, particularly those from vulnerable and remote backgrounds, are receiving adequate care and support.

The Special Rapporteur began the tour at Siiro Anganwadi Centre, where the focus was on the delivery of services under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) framework.

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During interactions with Anganwadi workers and local staff, the assessment covered supplementary nutrition, early childhood pre-school education, immunisation coordination and maternal and child health outreach.

The next stop was the Achi Kuru Child Care Institute, where the Special Rapporteur reviewed residential child care facilities and interacted with caregivers, staff and resident children.

The assessment covered daily living conditions, hygiene, nutrition, safety arrangements and the emotional and developmental support provided to children living at the institution. The visit also provided an opportunity to understand the operational challenges faced by staff in maintaining a safe and nurturing environment.

The final leg of the tour took the Special Rapporteur to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) at Dutta.

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During the inspection, the Special Rapporteur visited different sections of the residential school, including classrooms, hostel accommodation and dining facilities. The review focused on infrastructure and student welfare arrangements intended to ensure access to uninterrupted and quality education, particularly for children from vulnerable and remote communities.

The field visit formed part of the NHRC’s broader mandate to monitor the implementation of welfare measures and promote the protection of human rights at the grassroots level.

Through such field assessments, the Commission seeks to examine whether children’s fundamental rights to health, safety, nutrition and education are being adequately protected.

The visit highlighted the importance of effective implementation of child welfare programmes and the need for continued monitoring of institutions responsible for the care, protection and education of children in the region.