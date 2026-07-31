NHRC Reviews Child Protection Mechanisms in Tawang District

TAWANG,- National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Member Priyank Kanoongo on Friday interacted with Heads of Offices of Tawang district and reviewed the implementation of government welfare programmes, human rights initiatives, and child protection mechanisms during his official visit to the district.

The meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, welcomed the NHRC Member and presented an overview of Tawang district, covering its geographical profile, demographic characteristics, administrative structure, and ongoing developmental initiatives. Various departments also delivered presentations on the implementation of key welfare schemes and public service delivery.

During the interactive session, Kanoongo held detailed discussions with Heads of Departments on the effective implementation of government welfare programmes, with particular emphasis on protecting and promoting human rights and child rights.

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He reviewed the functioning of the Child Helpline, implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the role of the Child Welfare Committee, and the status of various child protection and welfare schemes in the district.

Emphasising the importance of ensuring that welfare benefits reach the intended beneficiaries, the NHRC Member called for stronger coordination among departments. He also urged officials to adopt a more sensitive and responsive approach while addressing issues affecting vulnerable sections of society, particularly children.

Highlighting the role of language in a child’s development, Kanoongo advocated for mother tongue-based education in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). He said that learning in one’s native language strengthens cognitive development, preserves cultural identity, and builds a strong foundation for lifelong learning.

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The interaction also provided an opportunity for departmental heads to share best practices, discuss local challenges, and exchange suggestions for strengthening institutional mechanisms aimed at safeguarding human rights and promoting child-friendly governance.

During his visit, Kanoongo is also scheduled to attend the Two-Day Regional Convention on Child Rights, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) in Tawang. The convention has brought together Chairpersons and Members of State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights from across the Northeast to deliberate on regional cooperation for strengthening child rights protection.

The district administration stated that the visit reaffirmed the commitment of the NHRC and the district administration towards effective implementation of welfare programmes, strengthening child protection systems, and upholding the constitutional values of justice, equality, dignity, and human rights.