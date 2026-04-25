NHRC Monitor Meets Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- The Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Balkrishan Goel, met the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Friday to discuss issues related to human rights protection and social welfare in the state.

During the meeting, both sides emphasised their shared commitment to promoting human dignity, safeguarding rights, and ensuring inclusive development, particularly for vulnerable sections of society.

The Governor outlined the prevailing human rights scenario in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the role of the state’s tribal traditions and community-based systems in fostering mutual respect and social harmony. He noted that these longstanding practices have contributed to maintaining a balanced social fabric and promoting collective responsibility.

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Parnaik also spoke about initiatives undertaken by the state government, along with the contributions of non-governmental organisations, in strengthening welfare measures for children and elderly citizens. He underlined the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring effective implementation of such programmes.

Emphasising the need for continued outreach, the Governor suggested regular awareness campaigns across the state to sensitise communities and reinforce existing protection mechanisms. He noted that such efforts would help in strengthening safeguards and ensuring that support systems reach those most in need.

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Goel, who serves as NHRC Special Monitor for child rights and elderly citizens, briefed the Governor on areas requiring greater attention, particularly in enhancing institutional frameworks and improving support services. He highlighted the need for focused interventions to address gaps in protection and welfare delivery.

Officials described the interaction as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between constitutional authorities and oversight bodies in advancing human rights and social welfare in the state.