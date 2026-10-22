NHPC Seeks Forest Clearance for Kamala Hydel Project; 23.4 Lakh Trees Face Felling

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR- The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has sought forest clearance to divert approximately 3,278 hectares of forest land in Arunachal Pradesh for its proposed 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, a move that could involve the felling of 23,40,213 trees if the proposal is approved.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) may soon to consider the proposal, according to the committee’s published schedule. The proposed diversion covers forest areas in Kamle, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts.

The proposal places the project’s anticipated hydropower benefits alongside concerns over forest loss, wildlife habitats, biodiversity and the potential effects on communities living in the project area. The forest diversion has not yet received the approval being sought.

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3,278 Hectares of Forest Proposed for Diversion

According to the project documents cited in reports on the proposal, the total forest area sought for diversion includes approximately 439 hectares classified as very dense forest and 1,119 hectares classified as moderately dense forest.

The dam and reservoir-related areas are expected to account for a substantial portion of the land requirement, with the proposed reservoir and dam-top areas covering nearly 2,960 hectares of forest land.

The project is planned on the Kamala River, a right-bank tributary of the Subansiri River in the Brahmaputra basin. It is designed as a run-of-the-river-cum-storage scheme, featuring a 216-metre-high concrete gravity dam and an underground powerhouse with eight 210 MW units and one 40 MW auxiliary unit.

The project is expected to generate approximately 6,870 million units of electricity annually in a dependable year.

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Environmental Clearance Recommended, Forest Approval Pending

The project has already received a recommendation for environmental clearance from the Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) on river valley and hydroelectric projects. However, the recommendation made final environmental clearance conditional on obtaining in-principle forest clearance.

The expert panel also expressed concern over the proposed tree felling in a very dense forest area and called for a detailed ecosystem restoration and biodiversity management plan. The plan is expected to involve consultation with state forest and wildlife authorities, experts and local communities.

A site inspection by the ministry’s regional office in Shillong reportedly found that the project site does not fall within a national park, wildlife sanctuary, biosphere reserve or elephant corridor. However, the inspection noted that the expanded submerged area could affect wildlife habitats and obstruct the movement of animals between riverbanks.

Field surveys recorded 155 plant species belonging to 69 families in the study area, highlighting the ecological diversity of the region.

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Public hearings held in 2025 reportedly raised concerns over the loss of traditional fishing grounds, submergence of culturally significant sites, potential landslides and slope instability, disposal of excavated material on steep terrain, and impacts on grazing areas.

These issues are central to the wider assessment of the project’s social and environmental implications. The extent of displacement, compensation arrangements and measures to protect local livelihoods will remain important considerations as the project moves through the clearance process.

The Kamala project forms part of the wider hydropower development planned in the Subansiri basin. Its proposed capacity and anticipated electricity generation make it a significant infrastructure project for the state and the national power system.

At the same time, the scale of the proposed forest diversion, the estimated number of trees to be felled and the potential effects on wildlife and local communities make the forest clearance decision a significant environmental milestone.