New Covid-19 strain: 9 more cases of new UK virus found in India  

NEW DELHI- Nine more people who have tested positive for new UK coronavirus in the country have been found to be infected with the new Covid-19 strain.

With this, the number of people infected with the new UK virus in India has reached 38.

Of the 38 cases of the mutated strain of Covid-19, 10 have been detected at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, eight in NCDC Delhi, five in NIV Pune, three in CCMB Hyderabad, 11 in IGIB Delhi, and one case at NIBMG Kalyani.

As of 1 January, the number of such cases in India was 29. The Union Ministry of Health has started comprehensive contact tracing for co-travellers, family contacts and others to curtail the spread of this mutated variant of the killer virus.