New Coronavirus Strain rises to 25 in India

NEW DELHI- India has reported five new cases of New Coronavirus Strain— four found by NIV, Pune, and one was sequenced in IGIB, Delhi — taking the total number of these cases to 25 on Thursday as per information released by the Health Ministry.

India had detected 14 new cases on Wednesday, out of which eight were detected at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, four at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, and one each at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) in Delhi and the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBG) in West Bengal’s Kalyani.

On Tuesday, six people — three from Karnataka and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh — who returned from the UK were found to be carrying the new variant.

Night curfew in Delhi on December 31, January 1 in Delhi

Meanwhile the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the city from 11 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday, and more than five people will not be allowed to gather in public places during this time.