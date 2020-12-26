New Coronavirus strain can spread 56 percent faster

NEWS DESK- In a recent study , experts found that ” The new strain of Coronavirus is more contagious, and can spread 56 percent faster.

In a recent study conducted at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, experts have claimed that “due to increased transmission, the number of cases is also going to go up. Experts fear that this can lead to more COVID related hospitalisation and deaths in the year 2021 as compared to the year 2020”.

The new variant of coronavirus is a genetic mutation in the “spike” protein that can lead to easy and immediate spread of the virus, making it deadlier.

Watch Video

This new variant has 17 mutations that affect the shape of the virus, including the spike protein from which the coronavirus family gets its name.

With the new variant of the virus, the three most common symptoms of fever, dry cough and loss of smell and taste remain the same.

But there are seven other symptoms that have been associated with the new variant. The symptoms include fatigue, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain and mental confusion.