New Boys’ Hostel Inaugurated at EMRS Khela to Strengthen Tribal Education

KHELA ( Tirap District )- A newly constructed Boys’ Hostel at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Khela, was inaugurated on Sunday by Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA of the 57th Borduria–Bogapani Assembly Constituency and Advisor to the Minister for Forest and Climate Change, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The hostel has been funded by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, under the Scheme for Grant to State Tribal Education Agencies (SJETA). The project is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen residential educational facilities for tribal students in the state.

EMRS, Khela is a co-educational residential institution functioning under the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and is managed by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS).

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The inaugural programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, Superintendent of Police Aditya (IPS), Executive Engineer (PWD) Taro Jeram, elected representatives, officials of local self-government institutions, community leaders, teachers, students and parents.

The programme began with a welcome song, followed by an address by the Principal of EMRS, Khela, who highlighted the school’s academic progress and its emphasis on the holistic development of students.

According to the Principal, the institution complements classroom learning with co-curricular activities such as yoga, parade, drawing, cultural programmes, games and sports to promote discipline, creativity and leadership among students.

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He also recalled that students of EMRS, Khela had represented Arunachal Pradesh as special invitees at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15, 2024, where they met the President of India while dressed in traditional Nocte attire. The Principal added that the school’s students have consistently performed well in district and state-level competitions, earning recognition in various academic and extracurricular fields.

Addressing the gathering, Wanglin Lowangdong said that quality education supported by adequate residential infrastructure is essential for empowering tribal students and preparing them for future opportunities. He commended the school administration, teachers and implementing agencies for their efforts in strengthening educational standards in the region.

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The MLA encouraged students to remain disciplined, work diligently and make full use of the opportunities available through the Eklavya Model Residential School system.

He also appealed to residents of Khela village to consider donating additional land for the future expansion of the institution, stating that further infrastructure development would be necessary to meet increasing educational needs.

Lowangdong additionally appreciated the executing agency for completing the hostel within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining construction quality.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Chief of Khela village.

The establishment of the new hostel is expected to improve residential facilities for students and support the broader objective of expanding access to quality education for tribal communities through the Eklavya Model Residential School network across India.