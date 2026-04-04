New Beetle Species Discovered in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- A recent scientific study has documented the presence of five species of the beetle genus Megalopinus in Arunachal Pradesh, including three species identified as new to science, underscoring the region’s rich but underexplored biodiversity.

The research, published in the journal Soil Organisms, was conducted by an international team of scientists and focuses on the Eastern Himalayan ecosystems of Arunachal Pradesh. The study reports the discovery of three new species — Megalopinus arunachalensis, Megalopinus mithun, and Megalopinus micros — along with new records of previously known species.

The findings are based on field surveys and specimen collection from forested regions, particularly areas rich in decaying organic matter such as leaf litter and rotting wood.

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The study notes that the genus Megalopinus, belonging to the rove beetle family (Staphylinidae), is globally distributed but remains insufficiently studied in tropical regions like Northeast India. Researchers highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh, with its extensive forest cover and varied habitats, presents significant potential for further discoveries.

Fieldwork carried out across locations such as the Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Pakke Tiger Reserve, and other forested sites revealed diverse habitats supporting these species. Visual documentation of collection sites and habitats is presented in studies, showing streamside environments, decaying logs, and dense vegetation typical of tropical evergreen forests.

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Detailed morphological descriptions of the newly discovered species are provided in the study, including measurements, coloration, and structural characteristics. Images of the beetles and their anatomical features , illustrating the distinguishing traits used for classification.

The researchers also mapped the distribution of these species across Arunachal Pradesh, indicating that the genus is spread across multiple districts, including West Kameng and Shi-Yomi.

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The study emphasises that such discoveries highlight gaps in current biological knowledge of the region. Scientists suggest that intensified exploration in Arunachal Pradesh could lead to the identification of additional species, given the limited sampling conducted so far.

Experts note that documenting biodiversity is essential not only for scientific understanding but also for conservation planning, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions like the Eastern Himalayas.

The findings contribute to a growing body of research that positions Arunachal Pradesh as a key biodiversity hotspot in India, with significant scope for further ecological and taxonomic studies.