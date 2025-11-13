New APUSU team takes oath at Arunachal University

PASIGHAT- The oath-taking and induction ceremony of the new executive body of the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU) was held today at the Conference Hall, Administrative Block of Arunachal Pradesh University.

Prof. P.C. Jena, Dean of Academic Affairs, administered the oath of office to the newly elected members. The event marked a formal transition of responsibilities to the new leadership of the university’s apex student body.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba, in his address, congratulated the incoming team and extended appreciation to the outgoing members for their cooperation and contribution during their tenure. He urged the new leaders to rise above personal and political interests and to serve as a bridge between students and the university administration.

“Be agents of positive change. Contribute meaningfully to society, uphold academic excellence, and set an example of integrity, unity, and responsibility. Your actions will shape not just the university, but the future of our youth and our state,” Prof. Riba said.

He further emphasized that the student body should work towards inclusive representation, environmental awareness, and the overall welfare of students—values that reflect the university’s broader vision of academic and social development.

The newly elected executive body of APUSU includes Lenzing Tapak (Social Work) as President, Tana Hania (Education) as General Secretary, Zeezli Mipi (Social Work) as Literary Secretary, Donik Yalam (Sociology) as Art & Culture Secretary, Kada Libang (Economics) as Games & Sports Secretary, Demin Diyum (English) as Editor, Adam Debom (Commerce) as Social Service Secretary, and Jyoti Bacha (Mass Communication) as IPR Secretary.

President Lenzing Tapak, in his first address, called for cooperation and unity among students, faculty, and administration. General Secretary Tana Hania expressed gratitude to the gathering and delivered the vote of thanks.

The ceremony was attended by Controller of Examinations Dr. Monshi Tayeng, administrative officers, faculty members, students, and members of the outgoing APUSU. The event concluded with an interactive session and a reaffirmation of collective commitment to the university’s progress.