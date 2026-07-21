NERIST Concludes Training Programme on Drone Technologies

NIRJULI- The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) successfully concluded a five-day Short Term Training Programme (STTP) on “Drone-enabled Healthcare, Food Engineering, Agriculture & Research Technologies” on July 21, 2026, marking the culmination of an intensive knowledge-sharing initiative focused on emerging drone technologies and their practical applications across multiple sectors.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) and was conducted in a hybrid mode from July 17 to 21.

The programme brought together researchers, academicians, scholars, industry professionals, and representatives from the Police Department, Nirjuli, creating a platform for interdisciplinary discussions on recent advancements in drone technology and its growing role in healthcare, agriculture, food engineering, environmental monitoring, and scientific research.

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Throughout the training programme, participants attended lectures and technical sessions delivered by experts from several premier institutions, including IIT Guwahati, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIIT Guwahati, IIIT Dharwad, HBTU Kanpur, MMMUT Gorakhpur, GKCIET Malda, Rajiv Gandhi University, along with professionals from the drone industry, including Flytium Drones.

The sessions highlighted the integration of drones with Artificial Intelligence, communication technologies, precision agriculture, food engineering, healthcare, and remote sensing, demonstrating their potential in addressing real-world challenges.

Speaking at the valedictory session, the organisers noted that the programme had fostered not only technical learning but also collaboration, innovation, and professional networking among participants. They emphasised that the exchange of ideas and expertise during the week would contribute to future research and the development of technology-driven solutions for society.

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The organisers acknowledged the guidance and support of NERIST Director Prof. Narendranath S., Dean (Academic) Prof. Sarsing Gao, Dean (R&D) Prof. Madhu Bala Sharma, Programme Chair Prof. Joyatri Bora Hazarika, Coordinators Dr. Ram Gopal and Dr. Arun Kumar Choudhary, along with members of the organising committee, faculty, staff, student volunteers, and media personnel who contributed to the successful conduct of the programme.

The event also received support from organisations including ANRF, POWERGRID Corporation of India Limited, NEEPCO, ORCHID DROP, and A+ Restaurant, reflecting growing collaboration between academia and industry in advancing technology for national development.

The successful completion of the programme highlights NERIST’s continued commitment to promoting innovation, interdisciplinary research, and capacity building in emerging technologies. As drone technology continues to evolve, such initiatives are expected to strengthen technical expertise, encourage collaborative research, and expand the adoption of drone-based solutions across sectors including healthcare, agriculture, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and industrial applications.