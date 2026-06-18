NEITC Showcases Vision for Sustainable Tourism at Northeast Infrastructure Summit 2026

SHILLONG- A delegation of the North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC), led by its President Mr. Tsering Wange, participated in the North East Infrastructure Summit & Exhibition 2026 held in Shillong on June 15 and 16, where tourism infrastructure and regional economic development featured prominently in discussions.

The NEITC delegation included Secretary General Ms. Yangchen T. Lepcha, Advisor Mr. E.B. Blah, and Executive Member Mr. Tapan Gab. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders from across the country to deliberate on infrastructure development and investment opportunities in the Northeastern region.

A key highlight of the event was the CEO Round Table held on June 16, chaired by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The meeting was attended by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister S. Dhar, Chief Secretary Shakil P. Ahammed, FINER President Bajrang Lohia, senior government officials, and industry representatives.

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During the round table, NEITC President Tsering Wange outlined the Confederation’s vision for strengthening tourism infrastructure across the Northeast. He highlighted initiatives focused on sustainable and responsible tourism, regional cooperation, and the promotion of tourism as a driver of economic growth.

According to NEITC, the Union Tourism Minister acknowledged the Confederation’s efforts and invited its leadership to New Delhi for further discussions on policy support, infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and investment opportunities aimed at accelerating tourism-led growth in the region.

Welcoming the invitation, Wange expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Tourism and reiterated NEITC’s commitment to working closely with the Government of India, state governments, industry stakeholders, and local communities to unlock the tourism potential of the Northeast.

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He said the region possesses unique strengths in culture, nature, adventure, heritage, and community-based tourism, and emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to position Northeast India as a globally recognized tourism destination.

The participation of NEITC in the summit reflects the growing emphasis on tourism as a key component of regional development, with stakeholders increasingly viewing improved infrastructure and policy support as essential to enhancing connectivity, attracting investment, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities across the Northeast.