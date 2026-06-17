NEEPCO Issues Monsoon Alert on Possible Water Release from Pare Dam

DOIMUKH — The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has issued a public advisory warning residents and stakeholders about the possible controlled release of excess water from the Pare Reservoir during the ongoing monsoon and upcoming post-monsoon season.

The advisory was issued by the Pare Hydro Power Station, Doimukh, in view of continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of the Pare River, which may cause reservoir levels to rise significantly during periods of heavy precipitation.

Deputy General Manager (Tech), Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division, Er. Taba Gagung, stated that the reservoir water level may rise up to Elevation 245.15 metres (MSL). To maintain reservoir safety and ensure uninterrupted power generation, excess water may be discharged gradually through the dam’s radial gates in a controlled manner.

According to NEEPCO, the release of water will be undertaken as a precautionary measure whenever required to regulate reservoir levels and maintain operational safety standards.

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The advisory further noted that in the event of flash floods or sudden inflows resulting from intense rainfall, all gates of the dam may be opened at any time to facilitate emergency discharge of excess water and prevent potential risks to the dam structure and surrounding areas.

NEEPCO has appealed to Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, local authorities and community leaders to disseminate the advisory widely among residents living near the reservoir, along the downstream banks of the Pare River and in areas surrounding the hydro power station.

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As part of the safety advisory, residents have been urged to avoid venturing near the reservoir and riverbanks during the monsoon period. Livestock owners have also been requested to keep animals such as mithun, cattle, goats and pigs away from the river to prevent accidents and losses.

The corporation cautioned that any activity undertaken in violation of the warning could result in accidents, and individuals would be responsible for the consequences of disregarding the advisory.

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Officials stressed that public cooperation would be crucial in ensuring safety during periods of high rainfall and fluctuating reservoir levels.

The advisory comes as several parts of Arunachal Pradesh continue to experience seasonal rainfall associated with the southwest monsoon, increasing the likelihood of rising river and reservoir levels in hydroelectric project catchment areas.