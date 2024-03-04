Need for practice of Ethics in Journalism, Credibility a core issues in Arunachal Media: Tongam Rina

ITANAGAR- Department of Mass communication Rajiv Gandhi University, conducted a Special Lecture cum workshop on “Ethical Reporting in Media with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh”.

Tongam Rina, Deputy Editor of The Arunachal Times conducted the workshop as the resource person. Students from all the semesters attended the special session.

She deliberated on various subjects like proper uses of social media, involvement of money culture in Journalism, fact check, disinformation and misinformation etc.

She highlighted that today’s media is more of a public relations platform which glorified many of their personal achievements rather than public good.

She emphasized on the current trends of journalism which lacks in depth research which is a core in bringing out effective stories.

She also said that, RTI is an effective weapon for journalist which when used properly can dig out good stories. Tongam also deliberated on reporting of various sensitive stories which a journalist has to take care of specially reporting for child rights and rape victims. She added, its easy to talk of ethics but it’s a very difficult thing to put into practice.

Taking on the rise of modern social media like YouTube and Facebook, she said, many unverified news is doing the rounds which is very dangerous to our society and its growth.

She added, proper fact checks practices need to be followed by journalist while filing a story. She also reflected that a proper course in journalism is the need of the hour so that stories are treated in the right manner.

At the end she emphasized on organizing more of such seminar and workshop not only for students but also for working journalist and media person.

The workshop session ended with the discussion on how to strengthen the credibility of media house in the state. Students put up various relatable questions which are cleared by the resource person.

The day continued with screening of short videos themed “Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Liye”. The videos emphasized on the importance of first time voters and their rights. The power of 18 anthem wakens the students to vote for strengthening our democracy.