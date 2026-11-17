ZIRO- North Eastern Council (NEC) Member Tenzing Norbu Thongdok on Monday reviewed ongoing development projects in Ziro and inspected an NEC-funded market complex as part of his day-long official visit to Lower Subansiri district.

The visit focused on assessing the progress of development initiatives, interacting with district officials and reviewing infrastructure projects supported by the North Eastern Council.

The programme began at the District Secretariat, where Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme hosted a review meeting and delivered the welcome address. During the meeting, the District Planning Officer (DPO) presented an overview of various development initiatives being undertaken in the district, with particular emphasis on projects funded by the NEC.

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Thongdok appreciated the efforts of district officers and heads of departments in implementing development initiatives. He encouraged officials to maintain the momentum and submit new, high-impact project proposals to the North Eastern Council for consideration and future support.

A key highlight of the visit was the inspection of the nearby commercial market complex developed with NEC funding. Accompanied by district officials and heads of departments, Thongdok reviewed the infrastructure intended to support local trade, provide facilities for small vendors and promote economic activities in the region.

The NEC Member also visited several important locations, including Ranii Polyang View Point, Sikhe Lake and Seeh Lake Amrit Sarovar, as part of his tour of the district.

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Concluding the review, Thongdok highlighted Ziro’s development potential and acknowledged the collective efforts of the district administration and local officers.

“The remarkable progress witnessed in Ziro reflects the collective dedication of our district administration and local officers. We must continue to channel grassroots energy into robust infrastructure and community-driven projects, and the North Eastern Council remains fully committed to supporting transformative initiatives that elevate the quality of life across Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The visit provided an opportunity to review NEC-supported development works and discuss potential areas for future investment, with emphasis on infrastructure development and community-oriented initiatives in the district.