Nearly 100 schools in Delhi get bomb threats via email

NEW DELHI- Nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region sent students home early after receiving a bomb threat via email this morning. Police officials conducted thorough search operations, but did not find anything suspicious. The Home Ministry has called it a hoax.

Speaking to reporters, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, said that the Delhi Police has found out the origin of the threat emails and that an investigation is underway. He added, “I want to assure the people of Delhi that Delhi Police is fully prepared and we will try to prevent any untoward incident from happening.”

On bomb threat to several schools in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Education Minister Atishi says, “This is very unfortunate that someone is trying to target children and their parents and trouble them. Fortunately, this threat turned out to be a hoax. She urge the parents to not panic… Schools will be closely monitored and schools will function normally tomorrow onwards.”

Media Report said that prima facie the emails appear to have been sent from Russia. Meanwhile, central agencies are also investigating the matter. Officials said that similar threats were received by airports in the last two days, and by hospitals on Monday.

The Home Ministry and the Delhi Police have urged citizens not to panic, saying that the calls appear to be a hoax. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has received 60 bomb threat calls so far. Upon receiving the information, local police promptly evacuated the school premises. A thorough search operation is currently being conducted with the assistance of bomb detection teams, bomb disposal squads, and officials from the DFS.

Around 60 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threats, prompting swift evacuation of students from schools. After getting information about bomb threats, parents of students rushed to schools to bring them home.

All schools in Delhi-NCR to which threat emails have been sent have been closed as a precaution and the children have been sent back.