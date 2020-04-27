NDRF Carried out Santization drive, Food distribution in Arunachal and Assam

Doimukh- The team of NDRF carried out sanitization and food distribution programme at several places, villages and town of Aarunachal Pradesh, Assam and Mnaipur to fight against covid-19 pandemic.

Continuing Its efforts to fight against covid-19, two Sub teams conducted Awareness Programme on maintaining of social distancing, Distribution food & face masks in Ratuwa village & Dhemaji Townin in Assam and Doimukh & Nirjuli , in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sub-team of 12th BN NDRF carried out Sanitization drive by spraying disinfectant Sodium Hypochlorite at 8th IRB Khabeisoi & Doordarshan Kendra, Porompat, in Imphal East (Manipur) and in addition to this one Sub-team of 12th Bn NDRF is deployed at Hollongi check gate District- Papumpare (Arunachal Pradesh) to assist district authorities in testing and sanitizing activities.