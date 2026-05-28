NCW Team Visits Ziro to Review Women’s Safety, AI Inclusion and Grassroots Leadership

ZIRO- The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday conducted a series of grassroots-level reviews and public outreach programmes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro valley, focusing on women’s empowerment, digital inclusion, governance participation and institutional response mechanisms related to women’s safety.

The delegation, led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, was accorded State Guest status by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh during the visit. The programme was coordinated by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), headed by Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang.

The visit combined administrative review meetings with direct interaction sessions involving local communities, frontline workers and women leaders. Officials said the objective was to assess how national and state-level welfare measures are functioning at the grassroots level while encouraging greater participation of women in governance and public service.

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The day’s engagements began at the Kalung Panchayat Hall, where the delegation reviewed the Yashoda AI initiative. The programme explored the use of artificial intelligence-based tools to support mothers, healthcare workers and local service providers in addressing day-to-day challenges in rural areas.

The delegation later attended the She Serve programme at the same venue. The session focused on leadership development among women engaged in public service and community governance, with discussions centred around representation, decision-making and institutional participation.

In the afternoon, the NCW team visited the Hari Government Secondary School Community Hall, where an awareness programme was organised in collaboration with local departments associated with health, welfare and livelihood schemes. Community members, including women, village elders and youth, participated in discussions regarding access to government welfare programmes and public support systems.

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The visit concluded with a review meeting at the District Secretariat in Ziro, where the NCW delegation met senior administrative and police officials of Lower Subansiri district. The discussions reportedly focused on law and order, women-related legal cases, grievance redressal mechanisms and measures aimed at strengthening safety and institutional responsiveness in the district.

The visit comes amid growing emphasis on expanding women-centric governance initiatives and improving institutional coordination in remote and rural regions of the Northeast. Officials associated with the programme stated that such engagements are intended to bridge policy implementation gaps while strengthening communication between local communities and regulatory institutions.