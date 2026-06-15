NCC Training Camp and Cultural Selection Process Begins in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (1 AP Bn NCC), under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur, has commenced its Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-47) along with the Inter Battalion Selection Process for the Cultural Team for the Pre-Republic Day Camp (PRDC) 2027. The camp is being conducted at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC), Itanagar, from June 13 to June 22, 2026.

A total of 250 NCC cadets are participating in the camp, which is being supervised by a team comprising 11 military staff members, two Associate NCC Officers (ANOs), and two Care Taking Officers (CTOs) under the leadership of the Commanding Officer of 1 AP Battalion NCC.

According to organisers, the camp is designed to familiarise cadets with the challenges and discipline of camp life while reinforcing the core NCC values of unity, discipline, national integration, and esprit de corps. The training programme includes a range of activities such as physical training, field craft and battle craft, small arms firing, musketry, yoga sessions, and lectures delivered by distinguished personalities.

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Officials stated that these activities aim to develop physical fitness, mental resilience, teamwork, leadership qualities, and self-confidence among cadets, contributing to their overall personality development.

The camp also serves as the Inter Battalion Pre-Selection Camp for the Cultural Troupe that will represent the region during the Pre-Republic Day Camp 2027. The selection process is intended to identify talented cadets capable of showcasing the rich artistic traditions and cultural diversity of Northeast India on a national platform.

In addition to military and cultural training, the camp incorporates the Yuva Aapda Mitra (YAM) Scheme, an initiative of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Under the programme, cadets are being trained in disaster preparedness, emergency response, and basic rescue operations.

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Training sessions are being conducted by instructors from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Arunachal Pradesh. Cadets are receiving practical instruction on responding to natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and cloudbursts, with a focus on relief, rescue, and response mechanisms.

The organisers said the camp reflects the NCC’s continued emphasis on youth development through discipline, leadership, physical fitness, community service, and national integration. By combining military training, cultural promotion, and disaster management education, the programme seeks to prepare cadets for broader responsibilities in society while nurturing their potential as future leaders.