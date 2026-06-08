NCC Cadets Witness Modern Military Equipment Display at NERIST

NIRJULI: The Gajraj Corps conducted a motivational lecture and weapon and equipment display during the Combined Annual Training Camp of the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, providing cadets and students with a firsthand glimpse of modern military technology and operations.

The event was organized by an infantry unit of the Indian Army in the presence of the Commanding Officer and Administrative Officer of 1 AP Battalion NCC. More than 350 NCC cadets and students from various educational institutions participated in the programme.

The objective of the event was to familiarize young participants with contemporary military weapons, surveillance systems and equipment used by the Indian Armed Forces, including several indigenously developed systems. The programme also aimed to foster patriotism, leadership qualities and a deeper understanding of national security among the youth.

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Among the weapons displayed were the SIG Sauer 716 Rifle, known for its accuracy and reliability; the Negev 7.62 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG), designed for sustained fire support; the SAKO TRG-42 Sniper Rifle, recognized for long-range precision; the 84 mm Recoilless Launcher Mk-IV, used against fortified targets; the 40 mm Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL); the MP9, designed for close-quarter engagements; and the AK-203 Assault Rifle, a modern assault weapon incorporating enhanced ergonomics and proven reliability.

The equipment display featured advanced surveillance and targeting systems, including the Uncooled Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) for low-visibility surveillance, Thermal Imaging Sights, Reflex Sights, Spotter Scopes for long-range observation and target identification, and Holographic Sights for rapid and accurate target acquisition.

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A key highlight of the programme was the opportunity for students and NCC cadets to interact directly with soldiers serving in frontline areas. Organizers said such interactions help build awareness about the responsibilities and sacrifices of the armed forces while encouraging young people to become responsible and informed citizens.

The event was attended by Capt. Dr. Achyut Sarkar (NIT Jote), S/O A.K. Yadav (GHSS Naharlagun), S/O Salam Babul Singh (MTGHSS Itanagar), S/O Priya (KV No. 2 Itanagar), CTO Prof. Bhagyalakshmi Narayanapuram (NERIST) and CTO Dr. Aswini Kumar Patra (NERIST), along with the PI Staff of 1 AP Battalion NCC.

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Officials stated that the programme played an important role in inspiring young minds by promoting discipline, leadership, patriotism and a sense of duty towards the nation. It also encouraged students to understand their responsibilities as citizens and contribute positively to society and national development.

The programme concluded with an interactive session during which participants engaged with Army personnel and gained valuable insights into modern military capabilities, defence preparedness and the professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.