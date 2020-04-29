NCC cadets donated 17 units of blood to TRIHMS (Covid-19) Hospital

Naharlagun- National cadets Corps (NCC) volunteers of 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC battalion, Naharlagun today donated blood for the service of humanity to TRIHMS (Covid-19) Hospital.

The blood donation camp was organsied by 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Bn on the request of Arunachal Pradesh state Aids Control Society (APSACS), Deptt. Of Health Services, Naharlagun.

Speaking to media, Lieutenant, Agin Taboh, Associate NCC Officer inform that our boys and girls has always working in various fields irrespective of their normal works and routine. Total 28 cadets including few officers have come today and 17 units have been collected. The cadets are from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) Itanagar. He said.

All precautionary measure were taken like wearing of Mask and gloves and social distancing while donating the blood at TRIHMS (Covid19) Hospital here today. He informed.

Another such camp will be held in May 1. He further said.

Three NCC officers also donated blood on the occasion.

APSACS, Asstiant Director, Donyi Taying, Subedhar Sivadas R among other also present and coordinated the blood donation.