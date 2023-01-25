National Tourism Day: 2023 celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- National Tourism Day is observed on 25th of January to highlight the importance of tourism for the economy of the country.

On this occasion, joining the nation on celebrating “National Tourism Day” today Arunachal Pradesh Tourism had taken up the mission for Responsible Tourism, an action which would lead to sustainable development through tourism in the state.

It was decided to make the mission launch successful by involving the District Tourism Officers and the Tourism and Hospitality stakeholders.

The Chullyu initiative of zero waste destinations is a continuing process and the Chullyu Declaration was made based on the commitments from the local villagers.

Also, at Bana under East Kameng District where the community had just been sensitized two days ago, took the initiative to clean their destination and begin with Green and Clean Bana commemorating the importance of the day.

Here, at the capital, a link was tied up with the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission and the Coordinator, Rupesh kumar K of the mission presented their model and success in bringing responsible footfalls to the state.

The continuity was brought by the Responsible Tourism initiative by Not On Map in Himachal Pradesh was discussed by the Founder, Kumar Anubhav.

This set the ground for the Responsible Tourism Mission for Arunachal Pradesh too.

Meanwhile the celebration was organized at various districts by organizing various tourism awareness activities.