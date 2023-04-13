ADVERTISMENT
National

National Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 appointment letters

PM Modi He distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

Last Updated: April 13, 2023
1 minute read
National Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 71,000 appointment letters

NEW DELHI- The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today on 13th April, 2023.  PM Modi He distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

The new recruits selected from across the country will join various positions/posts in various ministries under Government of India

The newly inducted appointees will also be able to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.

45 places of the country were connected with the Rozgar Mela during the Prime Minister’s address.

Related Articles

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi.

He congratulated the candidates and their families for getting the appointment letter. The Prime Minister remarked that the government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolutions of a developed India.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

Tags
Last Updated: April 13, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

WCS-India conducts two day symposium on “Illegal Wildlife Trade: Key Challenges and Opportunities”

WCS-India conducts two day symposium on “Illegal Wildlife Trade: Key Challenges and Opportunities”

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital with fever, stable

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital with fever, stable

Karnataka BJP MLA's Son Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 40L Bribe

Karnataka BJP MLA’s Son Caught Red-Handed Taking Rs 40L Bribe

Congress Planning next Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arunachal to Gujrat

Congress Planning next Bharat Jodo Yatra from Arunachal to Gujrat

Congress Leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police

Congress Leader Pawan Khera arrested by Assam Police

India blocks 232 Chinese Apps linked to China

India blocks 232 Chinese Apps linked to China

Budget 2023: Major Revamp in IT slabs for 2023-24

Budget 2023: Major Revamp in IT slabs for 2023-24

Gujarat court sentences Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat court sentences Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Two IAF Fighter Jets, One IAF chopper crash in MP and Rajasthan

Two IAF Fighter Jets crash in MP

11 crore rural households in India now have access to tap water connection

11 crore rural households in India now have access to tap water connection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button