National Lok Adalat Disposes 213 Cases in Arunachal

ITANAGAR- The first National Lok Adalat of 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh resulted in the disposal of 213 cases across multiple courts in the state, with a total settlement amount of ₹1,18,39,004 recorded during the one-day exercise.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in Itanagar and conducted across subordinate courts in various districts of the state.

According to officials, a total of 25 benches were constituted to hear and settle cases at different judicial levels, including District and Sessions Courts, Additional District and Sessions Courts, Courts of Chief Judicial Magistrates, and Judicial Magistrate First Class courts.

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The courts that participated in the Lok Adalat included those in Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia, Aalo, Basar, Seppa, Ziro, Changlang, Daporijo, Tawang, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Namsai, Khonsa and other locations.

Altogether, 2,484 cases — including both pre-litigation and pending matters — were taken up during the Lok Adalat proceedings. Out of these, 213 cases were settled amicably through mutual agreement between the disputing parties.

Lok Adalat functions as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism designed to resolve disputes quickly and amicably outside the conventional court process. Cases at both pre-litigation and pending stages can be brought before Lok Adalat for settlement.

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Legal authorities said that disputes resolved through Lok Adalat do not require payment of court fees, and settlements are reached through mutual consent of the parties involved.

Officials noted that the initiative helps reduce the backlog of pending cases in courts while providing a quicker and more accessible avenue for dispute resolution.

They added that the one-day Lok Adalat exercise contributed to faster settlements and strengthened public access to justice through informal and conciliatory legal processes.