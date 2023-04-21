National Civil Service Day: Mein calls upon Civil Servants to rededicate themselves for state’s progress

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today called upon civil service officers to rededicate themselves and renew their commitments to public services and excellence in work to take the state ahead on the path of accelerated development.

Addressing all categories of civil servants, including All India Services and State Civil Services on the occasion of 16th Civil Service Day at State Banquet Hall here on Friday, Mein spoke eloquently on the role of administrative officers in bringing major transformation in the state and exhorted them to work dedicatedly by overcoming the challenges to make the state and nation fully developed.

Dwelling at length on the problems and limited infrastructures and resources during NEFA days, he said that, now the situation have changed for better due to technology, but conceded there are still new challenges associated with it. Citing the example of pension cases which was delayed earlier, he said that, eGovernance has brought about transparency, hassle free and faster service delivery. State has huge potentials in many fields and consequently talents and achievers have also increased, he said and sought dedication, impartiality, transparency and accountability in every aspect of governance. He further added that district administration all over the state have been strengthened for effective governance for the welfare of people.

The DCM also spoke on comprehensive achievements and development initiatives of the GoI and state government as well, in all sectors including Trans- Arunachal Highways, air ways, rail connectivity, power sector etc. He said that central govt under PM Narendra Modi is giving special attention to north east and focused on creating infrastructures which was not done earlier by the previous govts. He also informed that the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been amicably solved with the signing of MoU in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday.

With strong political will and dedication of the government, development in the state is tangible and is visible in all fronts, Mein said and urged the officers to work dedicatedly on ‘Panchpran’ – the five pledges of the Prime Minister to make India a developed nation in next 25 years. He also emphasized on home stay and tourism facilities in border areas under vibrant village programme.

Speaking on the occasion, State Home, Panchayat, RD, IPR & Printing Minister Bamang Felix, stated that “Political will” with “effective administrative executives” can transform the society. Highlighting on tussles between political leaders and administrative officers on certain situations, Felix said that “politicians come and go, but the officers stay”, and hence have more responsibilities towards the society. The roles of the civil servants are immense in terms of bringing about changes in the society and growth of the state as well, he said, while referring them as “Steel Frame of India” as termed by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, the first Home Minister in his address to the Civil Services Probationary Officers at the All India Administrative Service Training School in 1947. Felix said that in present time, the old adage – “talk less, work more” has changed to “talk more, work more” and called upon the officers to inform the common masses about the government’s initiatives & programmes for effective implementations.

Chief Secretary i/c, Sandeep Kr, in his address said that civil servants played significant role in forefront in every aspects of the governance. Arunachal Pradesh have remarkable developments during the last few years, which was possible due to collective efforts of the legislators and civil servants, thereby making the state as the best performing state in the North East, he said. Highlighting on the initiatives of the government, he informed that efficiency and deliverance have improved over the years due to use of technology and urged one and all to upgrade themselves and develop a culture of expeditious decision making to ensure better governance. The CS also spoke on elimination of drug menace and asked the officers to be pro-active and show leadership in this government’s endeavor and bring noticeable change in the society to provide life of dignity to the people.

Dr. Sanjeev Chopra, Eminent Speaker & Ex Director, LBSNA, who attended the occasion as Special Guest deliberated on the topic – “Transforming the State & Society and role of the Civil Services”. Through his enriching and enlightening speech, he motivated the officers to create new changes in the society through control, regulation and facilitation.

Secretary IT, Anirudh Saran Singh spoke on implementation of eGovernance for empowering citizen in the state and SIRD Director Habung Lampung gave a presentation on Tana Agyang Pulyang View Point, Ziro which is a revenue earning community driven project, working on convergent mode of planning and implementation among two panchayat segments at grass root level by the MGNREGA job card holders.

Earlier, Ajay Chagti, Secretary AR welcomed one and all to the programme.

It is worth mentioning here that Changlang District Administration was awarded the PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in the category of “innovation” for its initiative New Age Learning Centre (NALC) which was received by DC Sunny K Singh at New Delhi today. To mark the occasion, a video clip on the project was screened, besides live telecast of PM’s address on civil services day.

Attended by the ministers, legislators and all civil service officers led by chief secretary i/c, the programme was formally inaugurated with lighting of ceremonial lamp by DCM and other dignitaries on dais.