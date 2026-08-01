‘Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Arunachal’ Drive Begins Statewide on August 2

ITANAGAR- The Brahma Kumaris, Itanagar, will organise the State-Level launch of the “10 Crore Addiction-Free Pledge Mega Campaign” on August 2 at the Brahma Kumaris RajYoga Centre near Delhi Public School, Jollang, Itanagar. The initiative forms part of the nationwide vision of “Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Arunachal” and aims to strengthen public participation in creating an addiction-free society.

The programme will be inaugurated by Mama Natung, Minister for Home & Inter-State Border Affairs, PHE & Water Supply and Department of Indigenous Affairs, who will attend as the Chief Guest. Director General of Police Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal will participate as the Guest of Honour.

Senior government officials, police representatives, educators, social workers, youth representatives, community leaders and members of civil society are also expected to attend the event.

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The campaign is being organised under the broader framework of the All India Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Mission SPANDAN. According to the organisers, the initiative seeks to reinforce collective efforts against substance abuse while promoting a healthier, safer and more empowered society.

The organisers stated that the campaign derives additional significance from the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the Brahma Kumaris and the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

These partnerships aim to strengthen cooperation in the areas of awareness generation, prevention, community mobilisation, rehabilitation and social reintegration as part of the national effort to address addiction.

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As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to take an addiction-free pledge and become ambassadors of positive change within their families, educational institutions and local communities. The initiative seeks to inspire behavioural transformation through individual commitment and community participation.

The Brahma Kumaris emphasised that addressing substance abuse requires more than legal enforcement alone. The organisation advocates a holistic approach that includes self-awareness, emotional resilience, value-based education, family support, positive peer influence, healthy lifestyles and spiritual empowerment.

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Through RajYoga Meditation, it aims to encourage inner stability, positive thinking and self-discipline as tools for overcoming addiction.

The campaign places special emphasis on motivating the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to adopt healthy and purposeful lifestyles and to become role models in the fight against substance abuse.

The organisers have invited citizens from all sections of society to participate in the State-Level launch and join the collective pledge towards building an addiction-free India and an addiction-free Arunachal Pradesh.