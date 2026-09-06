Namsai Police Rescue 34 Children, Trace 4 Adults; Four Arrested in Suspected Child Trafficking Case

NAMSAI- Namsai Police have reported a major development in their investigation into a suspected child trafficking and illegal placement case, stating that 38 persons, including 34 children and four adults, have so far been traced or recovered from different locations.

The investigation is being conducted in connection with Namsai P.S. Case No. 54/2026.

The key development is that police have traced or recovered 34 children and four adults, while four alleged facilitators have been arrested as investigators work to establish the complete chain of transportation and placement.

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The case is being investigated by Dy.SP Kengo Dirchi, the Investigating Officer, under the supervision of Shri Sangey Thinley, Superintendent of Police, Namsai District. The investigation is being carried out with coordination and support from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Namsai, and the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Namsai).

Four facilitators arrested

According to Namsai Police, another alleged main facilitator, Rupali Padung, has been arrested as further links emerged during the investigation.

With her arrest, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case has risen to four.

Police said her alleged role, along with the roles of other persons connected with the transportation and placement of the persons traced or recovered, is being investigated in accordance with law.

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Investigation into wider network continues

Police said the investigation is continuing to establish the complete chain of alleged facilitators, transportation and placement, along with financial transactions, electronic evidence and other links connected with the case.

The persons with whom the children or other persons had allegedly been placed, as well as the concerned parents and guardians, are also being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said the individual roles and circumstances of those involved are being verified and that necessary legal action will be initiated wherever warranted on the basis of evidence.

Focus on care and rehabilitation of children

The CWC, Namsai, and DCPU, Namsai, have been providing coordination and support concerning the care, protection, counselling, rehabilitation and welfare of the children traced or recovered during the investigation.

Namsai Police said their investigation remains focused on identifying the entire network and taking appropriate legal action against individuals whose involvement is established during the investigation.

At the same time, police said they are ensuring the safety, dignity and rehabilitation of the children involved in the case.

The identities and personal particulars of the children are being kept confidential in accordance with law.

Further investigation is in progress.