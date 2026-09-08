Namsai Journalist Welfare Forum Celebrates First Foundation Day

NAMSAI- The Namsai Journalist Welfare Forum celebrated its first Foundation Day at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai, bringing together members of the media fraternity, public representatives, government officials, Heads of Offices, community-based organisations, students and other stakeholders.

The programme was attended by Chow Sujana Namchoom, Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), Namsai, as the Chief Guest. The Superintendent of Police, Namsai, and Piyong-Lenkang ZPM attended as Special Guests, along with Heads of Offices, representatives of CBOs and students from various schools.

A key theme of the programme was the role and responsibility of journalism in a democratic society. Addressing the gathering, the Namsai SP described the media as an important pillar of democracy and a significant medium for informing and educating the public.

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The SP emphasised that the influence of the media carries a corresponding responsibility. He called upon journalists to uphold ethical journalism, accuracy, impartiality and professionalism while carrying out their duties.

Chief Guest Chow Sujana Namchoom also highlighted the importance of journalism and the responsibilities of media professionals. He appreciated the contribution of the media fraternity in bringing issues of public interest to wider attention and in serving as a bridge between the people and the administration.

Namchoom urged journalists to maintain professional ethics, impartiality and credibility, particularly while reporting on matters relating to society and development.

The programme also addressed the issue of drug abuse and its impact on the younger generation. Dr. M. Thaumoung, Nodal Officer, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), spoke on the need for collective efforts to prevent substance abuse.

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Dr. Thaumoung stressed the importance of public awareness, community participation and coordinated action in efforts to build a drug-free society, particularly by engaging young people and communities.

The Foundation Day celebration provided a platform for the media fraternity and other stakeholders to reflect on the wider role of journalism in promoting public awareness, accountability and inclusive development.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening responsible and credible journalism and promoting constructive engagement among the media, administration and community.