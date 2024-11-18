Namsai emerged as a beacon of progress under ADP, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NAMSAI- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the fact that the Namsai district has emerged as a beacon of progress under the Aspirational District Program (ADP), showcasing remarkable improvements across various sectors, including health, education, and infrastructure.

On the second day of his visit to Namsai district, Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed the district’s performance under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP). Emphasizing collaboration, convergence, and competition, he underscored the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and said, PM Modi has made Northeast an essential part of India’s mainstream growth story.

The district’s composite score has surged from 35.8 in April 2018 to 54.0 in March 2024, reflecting a 37.64% improvement. This leap has propelled Namsai from the 97th position to the 12th among 112 districts, earning it accolades and substantial rewards under the Sustainable Development Goals – Empowered Action Group (SDG-EAP).

The health sector in Namsai has witnessed transformative changes. The district has achieved a 100% conversion of sub-centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs). Additionally, 75% of PHCs now comply with Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), and 70% of specialist services are available in district hospitals. However, challenges remain, such as the acute shortage of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and nurses, and the absence of radiologists in the district hospital.

Maternal and child health indicators have also shown significant progress. The percentage of pregnant women receiving four or more antenatal care check-ups has increased from 35.46% in April 2018 to 81.3% in March 2024, and institutional deliveries have surged from 46.7% to 117%. The district has also achieved a remarkable 119% immunization rate for children aged 9-11 months.

Namsai’s education sector has made strides in improving literacy and school infrastructure. The district, which has a predominantly rural population with 76% dependent on agriculture, has focused on enhancing government schools, which cater to 67% of the student population. The literacy rate has improved, but it still lags behind state and national averages.

Key initiatives include the renovation of 27 old school buildings, construction of additional classrooms, and provision of computer labs in five government higher secondary schools. The district has also addressed basic amenities, ensuring functional toilets in 81% of schools and drinking water facilities in 98% of schools. The innovative e-fencing software has been implemented to monitor attendance and reduce absenteeism.

The district’s progress is a result of collaborative efforts involving various stakeholders. Significant projects include the construction of a laboratory building and an OPD building under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the establishment of model Anganwadi Centres, and the provision of modern diagnostic equipment for district hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs). The “Pehli Sawari” initiative, funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), provides free ambulance services for institutional deliveries, further enhancing maternal health outcomes.

Agriculture remains a critical sector for Namsai, with 74% of the population engaged in farming. The district faces challenges such as inadequate irrigation facilities, exploitation by middlemen, and low productivity of local livestock. However, the fertile plains and excellent road connectivity offer significant potential for agricultural diversification and agro-based industries.

Infrastructure development has also been a priority, with 100% household electrification, improved road connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and enhanced access to potable water and sanitation facilities.

Namsai’s journey under the ADP serves as a model for other aspirational districts. The district’s comprehensive approach, focusing on health, education, and infrastructure, coupled with collaborative efforts, has yielded significant improvements. As Namsai continues to address its challenges and leverage its potential, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of targeted development programs.

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s visit not only showcased the achievements of Namsai but also highlighted its potential as a model for other districts. The Minister emphasized that such targeted developmental efforts demonstrate how collaboration and innovative practices can overcome challenges and drive inclusive growth.

As Namsai continues its journey of progress, its story serves as an inspiration for aspirational districts across India. The Minister’s visit has reignited focus on leveraging local potential and ensuring equitable development, aligning with the government’s vision of a self-reliant and inclusive India.