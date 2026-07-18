Namsai Concludes National Reading Month with Literary Awards and Reading Promotion

NAMSAI: The District Library, Namsai, concluded its National Reading Month 2026 celebrations with a district-level literary programme that promoted reading habits, creativity, and academic excellence among students. The event brought together government officials, educationists, students, and literary enthusiasts to celebrate the importance of reading and lifelong learning.

The programme began with a floral tribute toP.N. Panicker, widely regarded as the Father of the Library Movement in India.

Welcoming the gathering, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa highlighted the various literary activities conducted during the National Reading Month campaign. He congratulated the winners of the district-level competitions and meritorious students, stating that such initiatives are essential for creating a society where knowledge and intellectual growth remain central to development.

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District Planning Officer Dr. K. Sharma delivered a motivational address, encouraging students to value time management and self-discipline as key elements of personal growth and future success.

One of the major attractions of the programme was the participation of Padma Shri awardee Satyanarayanan Mundayoor, popularly known as “Uncle Moosa”, along with his team from Bamboosa Library under the Lohit Library Movement. Through engaging storytelling and poetry recitation sessions, the team inspired children to develop a love for books and reading.

Speaking on the occasion, Uncle Moosa reiterated his long-held belief that “If the child cannot reach the book, the book must reach the children,” emphasizing the need to make books accessible to every child irrespective of location.

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Retired IAS officer Tape Bagra paid tribute to P.N. Panicker and highlighted the importance of education, perseverance, discipline, and positive thinking. He urged students to cultivate the habit of reading, writing, and engaging in meaningful discussions to strengthen their intellectual abilities.

Chief Guest Chow Sujana Namchoom appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students from across Namsai district. He observed that such programmes play an important role in building character and personality, while encouraging students to make full use of the facilities available at the District Library for their academic and personal development.

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During the programme, winners of the district-level literary competitions held on 15 July 2026 as part of the National Reading Month celebrations were felicitated. Awards were presented across senior and junior categories for Story Writing, Essay Writing, Quiz, Storytelling, and Drawing competitions, recognising outstanding performances by students from schools across the district.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Additional Deputy Commissioner N.K. Namchoom, who expressed gratitude to Padma Shri awardee Uncle Moosa and his team for inspiring young readers. She encouraged students to continue nurturing the habit of reading and to apply the valuable lessons shared by the dignitaries in their daily lives.