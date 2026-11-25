NAHARLAGUN: Capital Police have cracked three vehicle theft cases registered at Naharlagun Police Station, recovering three stolen vehicles and arresting two persons allegedly involved in the theft and disposal of stolen property.

According to a police press release, CCTV footage analysis helped investigators identify and arrest an alleged vehicle lifter, Vicky Viswakarma, from Prem Nagar while he was reportedly attempting another vehicle theft.

During interrogation, Viswakarma allegedly disclosed that the stolen vehicles had been handed over to Sangram Swargiary, a resident of Ghaigaon in Biswanath Chariali.

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Acting on the information, police arrested Swargiary and recovered one stolen scooty from Ghaigaon. An Alto car and another scooty were subsequently recovered from Kalaktang with the assistance of Kalaktang Police.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Capital SP Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, and led by Naharlagun Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector K. Dev.

Police said the recovered vehicles are linked to three separate theft cases registered at Naharlagun Police Station.

Investigation is continuing to recover additional stolen property and establish further details of the alleged theft and disposal network.