Nah Welfare Society Raises Alarm Over Alleged Chinese Expansion Along Arunachal Frontier

DAPORIJO/ITANAGAR- Fresh concerns have emerged from the remote border areas of Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district after a tribal organisation alleged that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has gradually expanded its presence inside what it claims is Indian territory near the Taksing sector.

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, alleging that Chinese forces have established roads, bridges and military camps in several locations traditionally used by local communities for grazing, hunting and collection of forest produce.

The allegations, if verified, could have significant implications for border security in one of the most sensitive sectors along the India-China frontier. However, the claims have not been independently verified, and no official response had been issued by the district administration or the Ministry of Defence at the time of filing this report.

Memorandum Submitted to Deputy Commissioner

In a memorandum dated June 26, 2026, signed by Nah Welfare Society President Keru Chader, the organisation expressed “deep grief” over what it described as the gradual occupation of ancestral lands by the Chinese PLA.

According to the memorandum, the alleged activities have intensified over the past 10 to 15 years, with a noticeable increase after 2020. The organisation stated that areas which local residents freely accessed for hunting, cattle grazing, collection of forest products, and traditional community activities are now allegedly under Chinese military control.

The memorandum further claims that the PLA has constructed ; permanent roads, bridges, military camps, and supporting infrastructure inside areas that the organisation considers part of Indian territory.

The Nah Welfare Society has identified five locations where it claims Chinese infrastructure has been established, Oying (Asaphila area), Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake and Tindingtang (TG)

According to the organisation, several of these locations lie close to Taksing headquarters, while some are considered culturally and religiously significant pilgrimage areas for the Tsari region.

The memorandum alleges that these areas remained under Indian control until around 2020, after which Chinese activities reportedly intensified.

“We Are Losing Our Land Inch by Inch”

In one of the strongest portions of the memorandum, NWS President Keru Chader wrote:

“Our ancestral lands, which were our hunting areas where we freely roamed and collected forest products, and our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA.”

The memorandum further states:

“We do not doubt our Indian Army and always have faith in them. They have been guarding our land for many years, but their efforts are not enough. The intention and speed of the present activities of the Chinese PLA at Taksing are very alarming. We are losing our land inch by inch day by day.”

The organisation has appealed to both the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Central Government to take immediate steps to safeguard the border and verify the alleged developments.

Former MLA Paknga Bage Calls for Immediate Verification

Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA and National People’s Party leader Paknga Bage described the memorandum as deeply disturbing.

In a public statement, Bage said the allegations had created fear among residents of Upper Subansiri district and revived memories of the 1962 India-China War.

Referring to the photographs reportedly submitted along with the memorandum, he stated that the tribal organisation has alleged Chinese occupation of areas including, Oying, Paniar, Marpan, Potrang Lake, and Tindingtang, along with the construction of permanent structures.

Bage urged the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to immediately examine the claims and press the Central Government to formulate an appropriate strategic response if the allegations are found to be true.

He further called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Members of Parliament and the Arunachal Pradesh Government to issue a clear statement regarding the situation along the Line of Actual Control in the Taksing sector.

Nakap Nalo Seeks Official Verification

Nacho MLA Nakap Nalo also reacted to the allegations, stating that the matter requires official verification due to its national security implications. According to reports, he said:

“The allegations need to be officially confirmed by the administration.”

He added that if the claims are found to be accurate, they would constitute a matter of serious concern.

Debate Rekindled Over Border Security

The latest allegations have reignited discussions on border security in Arunachal Pradesh.

Only a month ago, Padma Shri awardee Techi Gubin had remarked during an interview that religious conversion posed a greater long-term challenge to Arunachal Pradesh than China.

However, following the allegations made by the Nah Welfare Society and the circulation of photographs purportedly showing Chinese infrastructure near the border, public attention has once again shifted toward border security and territorial concerns.

Tapir Gao’s Earlier Parliament Statement Resurfaces

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to remarks made several years ago by Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao.

During a speech in Parliament approximately six years ago, Gao had claimed that China had occupied nearly 50 kilometres of Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

The speech continues to circulate on social media platforms and has once again become part of the ongoing public discussion following the latest allegations from Upper Subansiri district.

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No Official Confirmation Yet

At present, there has been no official confirmation from, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian Army, the Ministry of Defence, or the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the allegations contained in the memorandum.

Similarly, the photographs referred to by the Nah Welfare Society have not been independently verified.

Given the strategic sensitivity of the India-China border, any claims regarding territorial occupation require verification through official government and military channels.

A Matter of National Importance

The allegations made by the Nah Welfare Society have generated widespread concern among local residents of Upper Subansiri district. Whether the claims are substantiated through official verification remains to be seen.

Until then, the issue stands as a serious allegation from a local tribal organisation—one that has prompted calls for urgent fact-finding, transparent communication from authorities, and appropriate measures to ensure the security of India’s border areas in Arunachal Pradesh.