ROING- In an initiative aimed at promoting rural entrepreneurship and creating self-employment opportunities, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a district-level awareness and mobilisation campaign under its Nationwide Gram Yuva Shakti Campaign at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Roing, in Lower Dibang Valley district on November 27.

The programme witnessed participation from 94 students and youths of ITI Roing, focusing on identifying, motivating and nurturing aspiring rural entrepreneurs and facilitating their transition from skill development to enterprise creation.

The campaign aims to establish a structured pipeline of enterprise-ready rural youth by connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with skill development, mentoring, credit counselling, financial assistance and market support.

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Addressing the participants, NABARD Assistant General Manager Nitya Mili highlighted the importance of harnessing the potential of rural youth and encouraging them to contribute to local economic development through entrepreneurship, innovation and skill-based livelihoods. Participants were also informed about various government schemes and opportunities supported by NABARD and other agencies.

Officials from the District Industries Centre (DIC) sensitised the participants about entrepreneurship development, MSME promotion and government assistance schemes, including the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME).

The District Youth Officer encouraged young people to establish their own enterprises and become job creators rather than job seekers. He also highlighted the coordination of youth development and welfare programmes under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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The Lead District Manager (LDM), State Bank of India, explained various credit-linked schemes, social security initiatives, financial inclusion programmes and institutional financing opportunities available for individuals seeking to establish self-employment ventures.

Adding an agricultural perspective, the Senior Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) shared insights into agri-based enterprises, agricultural start-ups and income-generating opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors. Officials from ITI Roing also encouraged students to utilise technical education and skill training to improve their employability and entrepreneurial prospects.

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The programme brought together representatives from the District Youth Office, District Industries Centre, ITI Roing, Lead District Manager, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

As part of the campaign, participants registered their details through three forms covering demographic information, enterprise readiness and feedback. Certificates were subsequently distributed to the participating students.

es. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between vocational skills and entrepreneurship by creating an ecosystem in which rural youth can access the necessary guidance, institutional finance and market support to establish sustainable enterprises.