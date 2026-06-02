NABARD-Funded JIVA Project Distributes Saplings to Promote Natural Farming in Namsai

NAMSAI- A sapling distribution programme was organized at Jona Kochari village in Namsai district on Tuesday under the NABARD-funded JIVA (Natural Farming) Project, aimed at strengthening agroecological farming practices and promoting sustainable agriculture among local farmers.

As part of the initiative, saplings of guava, malta, mousambi, cocoa, lemon and other suitable species were distributed to project beneficiaries for plantation along farm bunds. The activity was conducted under the project component titled “Regeneration of Soils and Improving Moisture/Water – Plantation on Farm Bunds.”

The intervention seeks to improve soil health, conserve moisture, reduce soil erosion, enhance biodiversity, and create supplementary sources of nutrition and income for farming households. Officials said the plantation activity aligns with broader efforts to build resilient agricultural systems capable of addressing environmental and climatic challenges.

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The JIVA Project is an agroecology-based initiative designed to promote natural farming practices that are environmentally sustainable, low-input, and climate-resilient. The project is being implemented by the Namsai Organic Spices Agricultural Products Producer Company Limited (NOSAAP), which serves as the Project Facilitating Agency.

Speaking during the programme,Chau Athina Chauhai, Chief Executive Officer of NOSAAP, outlined the objectives of the project and emphasized its focus on restoring soil fertility, encouraging natural farming methods, strengthening household nutrition, and improving the livelihoods of tribal farming communities.

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Addressing the participants, Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), NABARD, informed farmers about the Government of India’s recently launched nationwide “Khet Bachao Abhiyan,” which is being observed throughout June. He explained that the campaign promotes balanced fertilizer use, improved soil health management, adoption of natural and organic farming practices, prevention of counterfeit agricultural inputs, and wider coverage of eligible farmers under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

Roy noted that the JIVA Project complements the objectives of the national campaign by encouraging environmentally sustainable and nature-friendly farming practices. He further stated that the initiative was conceptualized by NABARD following the successful implementation of the TRIBES/Integrated Tribal Development (WADI) Project and reflects the institution’s broader approach to sustainable agriculture, natural resource management, and rural livelihood enhancement.

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The programme witnessed the participation of project beneficiaries and members of self-help groups (SHGs). The event concluded with the distribution of saplings and a call for greater farmer participation in natural farming and environmental conservation initiatives.

Observers note that programmes such as JIVA are increasingly being viewed as important tools for promoting climate-resilient agriculture, particularly in rural and tribal areas where sustainable resource management remains closely linked to livelihood security.