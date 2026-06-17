NABARD-BIRD Training on GI-Based Livelihood Promotion Begins in Namsai

NAMSAI— A three-day Capacity Building Programme on Geographical Indications (GI) and Post-GI Initiatives for Livelihood commenced at Hotel Namlau in Namsai on Wednesday, bringing together stakeholders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to explore ways of strengthening GI-based livelihoods and market opportunities.

The programme is being organised by the Bankers Institute of Rural Development (BIRD), Kolkata, the apex training institution of NABARD, and will continue until June 19.

Participants include representatives of non-governmental organisations, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Organic Farmer Producer Organisations (OFPOs) and other stakeholders engaged in Geographical Indication-related activities.

The inaugural session was attended by MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, as Chief Guest. Also present were District Planning Officer Dr. Keshab Sarmah, NABARD Deputy General Manager Shri Vivek Anand, BIRD Kolkata Faculty Member and Programme Director Dr. Bhawana Pal, NABARD Assistant General Manager Kamal Roy and participants associated with various GI initiatives.

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Welcoming the participants, Dr. Bhawana Pal highlighted the importance of Geographical Indications and post-GI interventions in promoting sustainable livelihoods, strengthening value chains and creating market opportunities for local producers and artisans.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Keshab Sarmah stressed the need to increase production of GI-certified products to meet growing market demand. Referring to Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), he said that obtaining GI registration was an important milestone but emphasised that commercial success would depend on scaling up production while maintaining quality standards.

He also cited the example of the Namsai Fresh brand, noting that effective branding and promotion had contributed to increased demand for locally produced ghee.

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Speaking on NABARD’s role in supporting GI initiatives, Deputy General Manager Vivek Anand highlighted the institution’s efforts in facilitating GI registration and supporting post-GI interventions, including capacity building, branding, packaging, quality standardisation, market linkages and awareness related to Intellectual Property Rights (IPR).

According to NABARD officials, such interventions are aimed at improving incomes of farmers, artisans and producer groups by helping them capture greater value from traditional products.

In his inaugural address, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom appreciated NABARD and BIRD Kolkata for organising the programme in Arunachal Pradesh and underscored the State Government’s commitment to promoting GI products.

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He emphasised the need to strengthen cooperatives and producer institutions to facilitate value addition, branding and marketing of GI products, enabling local producers to access wider markets and secure better returns.

The programme will feature technical sessions on GI registration procedures, post-GI livelihood initiatives, branding strategies, Intellectual Property Rights, market development and successful case studies from across the country.

Organisers said the training is intended to equip participants with practical knowledge and strategies that can help strengthen GI-based enterprises and contribute to sustainable rural development in the region.