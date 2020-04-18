MWSAP handed over an amount of Rs.75000/- to CM of Manipur

Imphal

Representatives of Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP), Dr. Aheibam Dinamani Singh, Dr. G. Shantabala Devi and Amujao Phurailatpam handed over an amount of Rs.75000/- to N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur.

The said amount is donated by members of MWSAP who are presently residing at various places of Arunachal Pradesh as a small contribution to fight COVID-19.

MWSAP is a non-profit socio-cultural and educational society. It has carried out various activities such are free coaching for competitive examinations, sports, social services, cultural workshops, voluntary blood donations etc.

Mention may be made that the society is awarded by Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh for its contribution to voluntary blood donations in the year 2019.