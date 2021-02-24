Mutant variant of Covid-19: Capital Admin issues advisory

ITANAGAR- The capital administration has issue an advisory on the mutant variant of Covid-19 for compliance of the general public in the greater interest of public health.

Capital region Deputy Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) in the advisory issued this evening said that ” in view of upsurge of mutant variant of COVID-19 in other States of India, the public of Itanagar Capital Region is advised to be more vigilant and careful and follow the SoPs of COVID-19 without fail”.

The following COVID-19 appropriate behavior and precautionary measures may be adopted by all in order to avoid any possible spread of mutant version of COVID-19 in the Itanagar Capital Region. Deputy Commissioner said.

It is therefore mandatory to wear face mask in all public places, more so in hospitals, markets and religious places and other areas wherever there is congregation of large number of people. DC said.

The social distancing and continuous washing of hand should be religiously followed at all time. he said.

Those whosoever have returned recently from States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, etc. and have feverish condition or any sign of flu should undergo immediate RT-PCR/TrueNat test at the testing centres of Itanagar Capital Region viz. TRIHMS, Naharlagun and UPHC, Itanagar. He added.

The cooperation of general public is sought in continuous fight against COVID-19 virus. DC further said.

It is to mention that the state government though department of health and family welfare has also issued advisory in the keeping in view of safety of the health of general public health vide letter No.Secy. (Health)/SOP-11/2020/191 Dated 23rd February’2021.