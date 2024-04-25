Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

ITANAGAR- Ms. Duyir Ete, a talented lawyer hailing from Darka village in Aalo, West Siang district, has been crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. The pageant held at Jaipur, in Rajasthan from April 11 to 16.

Ete’s triumph over 70 contestants was marked by her ability to showcase not just external beauty but also her inner essence.

Her remarkable achievement not only showcases the exceptional talent within the state but also underscores the power of perseverance and dedication.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his hearty congratulations to Duyir Ete on being crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. He said Duyir Ete’s achievement in the pageant exemplifies the diverse talent of youth of the State.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu on Wednesday wrote: “A proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh as Duyir Ete is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. A lawyer by profession and hailing from Darka village in Aalo, West Siang district, Ete’s achievement in the pageant show exemplifies the diverse talent of youth of our State. Heartiest congratulations! May you continue to excel further.”

Graduating with a Law degree from Gauhati University, Ete’s journey from the courtroom to the faishonworld reflects her passion for fashion and advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Ete’s journey into the world of beauty pageants began in 2011, when she clinched the title of Miss Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on her transformation from a lawyer to a fashion icon, Ete prioritized education while nurturing her passion for fashion and beauty.