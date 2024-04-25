ADVERTISMENT
ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalEntertainment

Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

Ete’s triumph over 70 contestants was marked by her ability to showcase not just external beauty but also her inner essence.

Last Updated: April 25, 2024
1 minute read
Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

ITANAGAR-  Ms. Duyir Ete, a talented lawyer hailing from Darka village in Aalo, West Siang district, has been crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. The pageant held at Jaipur, in Rajasthan from April 11 to 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ete’s triumph over 70 contestants was marked by her ability to showcase not just external beauty but also her inner essence.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

Her remarkable achievement not only showcases the exceptional talent within the state but also underscores the power of perseverance and dedication. 

Related Articles

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his hearty congratulations to Duyir Ete on being crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. He said Duyir Ete’s achievement in the pageant exemplifies the diverse talent of youth of the State.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu on Wednesday wrote: “A proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh as Duyir Ete is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024. A lawyer by profession and hailing from Darka village in Aalo, West Siang district, Ete’s achievement in the pageant show exemplifies the diverse talent of youth of our State. Heartiest congratulations! May you continue to excel further.”

Arunachal: Massive landslide between Hunli and Anini in Dibang Valley

Graduating with a Law degree from Gauhati University, Ete’s journey from the courtroom to the faishonworld reflects her passion for fashion and advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Ete’s journey into the world of beauty pageants began in 2011, when she clinched the title of Miss Beauty of Arunachal Pradesh.

Reflecting on her transformation from a lawyer to a fashion icon, Ete prioritized education while nurturing her passion for fashion and beauty.

Tags
Last Updated: April 25, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Former Apatani director Koj Tajang passes away

Arunachal: Former Apatani director Koj Tajang passes away

Arunachal Pradesh University OrganiseSs Viksit Bharat@2024 Programme on Sectoral Visions

Arunachal Pradesh University Organises Viksit Bharat@2024 Programme on Sectoral Visions

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: A total 23 candidates have criminal cases

Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: A total 23 candidates have criminal cases

Arunachal Polls: Postal ballot voting underway in Papum Pare

Arunachal Polls: Postal ballot voting underway in Papum Pare

Arunachal Elections; Nadda, Khandu release BJP's Manifesto for state Assembly polls

Arunachal Elections; Nadda, Khandu release BJP’s Manifesto for state Assembly polls

SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri's Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri’s Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

Arunachal Elections: Pema Khandu launches BJP campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal Elections: Pema Khandu launches BJP campaign in Pasighat

Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

Arunachal: Miscreants damaged several vehicles of NCP Candidate Likha Saaya

Arunachal Elections: EVM commissioning for Papum Pare completed

Arunachal Elections: EVM commissioning for Papum Pare completed

Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

Arunachal: NSS Unit of DNGC participates in NE NSS Festival held at Aizawl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button