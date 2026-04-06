Mopin Festival Celebrated Across Arunachal Pradesh

KHONSA / LIKABALI- The Mopin festival was celebrated across Arunachal Pradesh with cultural observances, community participation, and developmental announcements, reflecting both traditional heritage and contemporary governance priorities.

In Tirap district, the Galo community marked Mopin Giidi in Khonsa with traditional rituals, performances, and public participation. The programme began with the Mopin Anthem and a welcome address by Er. Kali Kamum, President of GWS Mopin, Khonsa. Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, attending as chief guest, highlighted the cultural richness of the Galo community and its role in preserving ancestral traditions.

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Chief Patron Dr. Tumli Basar elaborated on the festival’s significance, noting that Mopin is an agricultural festival dedicated to the worship of Anyi-Pinku Pinte for prosperity, peace, and a successful harvest. Cultural dance performances formed a central part of the celebration, with participation from artists and attendees. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Er. Jolly Gamlin, with the presence of elected representatives, officials, and community leaders from across the district.

Meanwhile, in Lower Siang district, the Central Mega Mopin 2026 was celebrated at Gensi with a parallel emphasis on development initiatives. The event was attended by Education and RWD Minister P.D. Sona, along with other dignitaries including Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor.

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During the programme, several infrastructure projects were inaugurated, including a Golden Jubilee Model School building at GHSS Gensi and multiple RCC bridges along the Garu–Sibe route. Addressing the gathering, Minister Sona underlined the importance of cultural festivals as platforms for social cohesion while also emphasising the need to strengthen education and rural connectivity.

He also highlighted ongoing reforms under Mission Shikshit Abhiyan and stressed the need for professional commitment alongside infrastructure development. Discussions with teachers and school management committees focused on improving the quality of education in rural areas.

Speakers at the event called for enhanced infrastructure under PMGSY and other schemes, while also encouraging inclusive and community-driven approaches to festival celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Nyicyor invoked blessings for prosperity and well-being, in line with the spiritual significance of the festival.

Observers note that this year’s Mopin celebrations across districts reflected a convergence of cultural identity and developmental priorities, with festivals serving as platforms for both traditional expression and public engagement.