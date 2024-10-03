Monsoon Alert: IMD issues Very heavy rain in northeast India for next 4 days

Weather Update: According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) heavy rains can be seen in Northeast India for the next seven days. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains can be seen in Sikkim from October 3 to 5; heavy rains can be seen in Gangetic West Bengal on October 4.

The Meteorological Department says that a low-pressure area will form in the North Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas from October 4. Heavy rains are predicted in Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to IMD, the monsoon has become active again due to the movement in the Bay of Bengal, so rain is expected again in many states.

Although the IMD has announced the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, there is a chance of more rain from the northeast monsoon. Heavy rains are expected in southeastern peninsular India in the months of October-December.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains in many states for six to seven days. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rains can be seen in Northeast India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next seven days.

Talking about South India, heavy rains can be seen in Kerala, Mahe, for the next seven days. Also, rain will continue in South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 3 to 8. Apart from this, there will be intermittent rains in Northwest, West and Central India for the next week.