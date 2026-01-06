Monks Walk 2,300 Miles for Peace in the United States

A long-distance “Walk for Peace” undertaken by a group of Buddhist monks across the United States is drawing widespread attention, with images and videos of the journey circulating widely on social media platforms and drawing messages of solidarity from across the world.

The group, comprising 24 Buddhist monks and accompanied by a dog named Aloka, has embarked on a 2,300-mile journey on foot from Texas to Washington, DC. The walk aims to spread awareness about peace, compassion and friendship at a time when societies globally are witnessing heightened political polarisation, armed conflicts and social divisions.

According to organisers and participants, the journey is intended as a symbolic and practical act of nonviolence, drawing from Buddhist traditions of walking meditation and pilgrimage. Such peace walks have historically been used by Buddhist communities to foster reflection, dialogue and reconciliation, particularly in times of social strain.

Also Read- Arunachal ‘Spiderman’ Demands Justice for Anjel

Over the past weeks, the monks have passed through several cities and towns, engaging with local communities, residents and faith groups. In each location, they have paused to chant Buddhist scriptures, hold silent meditations and offer prayers dedicated to peace and goodwill.

Last week, the monks halted in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, a city with deep historical associations with the US civil rights movement. There, they visited the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, where they conducted chants and periods of reflection.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

The group also stopped at public landmarks including the Court Street Fountain, the steps of City Hall and the State Capitol building, performing rituals intended to symbolically reinforce the ideals of peace and collective healing.

Earlier this week, the monks reached Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, where a special evening ceremony was held during their rest period. Local residents gathered to welcome the group, with several community members expressing support for the message of peace and nonviolence that the walk represents.

Also Read- Two Injured in IED Blasts in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Participants in the march have stated that the journey is not limited to addressing challenges within the United States alone, but is also meant as a global appeal. They emphasised that peace, compassion and mutual understanding are values that transcend national boundaries and religious identities.

The walk is scheduled to continue through additional cities in the coming days before culminating in Washington, DC, where the monks are expected to conclude the journey with prayers and reflections dedicated to peace, unity and shared humanity.