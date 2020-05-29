Monkeys run away with Covid-19 samples in Meerut Medical College

News Desk- In a rather bizzare incident coming from Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh; it has been reported that monkeys stole 3 samples collected from suspected cases of COVID-19 that was being carried by a lab technician for testing in the laboratory. Fears are rife among locals of possible spread of the virus due to the monkeys having stolen the said samples.

“a troop of monkeys attacked a lab technician who was carrying samples of suspected Covid-19 patients for testing and ran away after snatching three samples” said a Indiatoday report.

The incident occurred inside the premises of the Meerut Medical College. While doctors have again collected samples from the three patients, there is fear in the area as the suspected samples of Covid-19 patients are still with the monkeys.

A video of the entire incident has gone viral. In the viral video, one of the monkeys could be seen sitting on a tree and chewing the sample collection kit.

“Monkeys in the region are serial offenders and such incidents have occurred in the past” india today report quoted a doctor of the college . The doctor said that he has sent it to the Chief Superintendent Dr Dheeraj Balyan for further investigation.

Meerut district officer Anil Dhingra said that the matter is being investigated, the report said.