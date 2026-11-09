MONDURO 6.0 Takes Off in Tawang, International Riders Set for Himalayan Challenge﻿

TAWANG- The sixth edition of MONDURO, one of the region’s prominent high-altitude mountain biking events, was officially declared open in Tawang, with around 25 riders, including three international participants, preparing to take on the rugged Himalayan trails later this week.

Titled “MONDURO 6.0 – The Ghost of the Mountains,” this year’s edition draws inspiration from the elusive Snow Leopard, symbolising agility, resilience, strength and the untamed spirit of the Himalayas.

The main competitive races are scheduled for November 13 and 14, covering a combined distance of approximately 22 kilometres across two challenging mountain trails in the high-altitude terrain of Tawang.

The event is expected to feature riders from different parts of India and abroad, with international participants representing the United Kingdom, Nepal and Indonesia.

Also Read- RCICH Concludes Week-Long Cultural Documentation in Dibang Valley

The competition will be held in three categories—Men Elite, Hardtail and Women—providing a platform for cyclists to test their endurance, technical skills, agility and mental resilience in demanding Himalayan conditions.

The November 13 stage will cover approximately 12 kilometres, following the route from Lama Zhabshey through Kalyenbu, Methang and Tsu Tsey to Khinmey.

The second stage, scheduled for November 14, will cover around 10 kilometres, taking riders through Kimizeng Tse, Chumin, Gromling, Dobley Tse, Gyagong Nunnery, Mandrelling and Drekhang.

The opening ceremony was attended by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo as Chief Guest, while Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang attended as the Guest of Honour. Sonam Norzin, ZPM Tawang, and Tenzin Monpa, ZPM Kitpi, were present as Special Guests along with district officials and officers.

Also Read- Dy CM Chowna Mein Inaugurates Utkarsh Bhawan in Naharlagun

Addressing the gathering, Namgyal Angmo appreciated the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) for successfully organising six consecutive editions of MONDURO and for promoting adventure sports in the region.

She also encouraged the participating riders to demonstrate sportsmanship and prioritise safety, particularly through proper acclimatisation to Tawang’s challenging high-altitude environment.

Advocate Sangey Tsering, President of the Tawang Cycling Association, briefed the dignitaries about the event structure, race trails and participating athletes. He said the association remains committed to promoting mountain biking, encouraging young people to participate in adventure sports and showcasing Tawang’s potential as an international adventure tourism destination.

The organisers also acknowledged the role of the Arunachal Pradesh government in supporting the growth of the event.

Also Read- Two Books on Tirap’s History and Nocte Cultural Heritage Launched at Laptang Village

Following the formal flag-off by the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, participating cyclists undertook a celebratory joy ride through Tawang town, marking the official commencement of MONDURO 6.0.

Beyond competitive sport, this year’s edition seeks to connect adventure tourism with environmental awareness and wildlife conservation. The Snow Leopard theme reflects the organisers’ effort to highlight the natural landscape and ecological significance of the Himalayan region.

Over the years, MONDURO has grown into a recognised adventure sporting event, attracting cycling enthusiasts from different parts of India and abroad. Its continued expansion also reflects the growing potential of Tawang as a destination for adventure sports and sustainable tourism.

Also Read- Over 458 Acres of Illicit Cannabis Cultivation Destroyed in Arunachal’s West Kameng

The event is backed by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with commercial and technical partners including RiteBite Max Protein, Glucon-D, NAC and Spokehub, which is the official technical partner.

With riders preparing for two days of intense competition, Tawang’s rugged mountain landscape is once again set to become the stage for a test of endurance, technical ability and courage.